UPDATE 2-American Eagle may struggle to grow without Embraer jets -CEO

(Adds executive comment, details of jet order)
SAO PAULO, March 31 Without new planes from
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, regional airline
American Eagle will have a harder time growing, the top
executive of the carrier's parent company, American Airlines
Group Inc, said on Monday.
American had hoped to make Eagle more competitive by
expanding its fleet with larger, more efficient E175 regional
aircraft, said Doug Parker, American Airlines' chief executive.
But American Eagle pilots rejected a labor deal that would have
allowed the bigger planes in the regional carrier's fleet.
"Other regional airlines have been able to bring in new
aircraft at lower costs," Parker said at an industry event in
São Paulo. "Without those new planes, it's going to be hard for
American Eagle to grow competitively."
Parker reiterated that American is seeking out several other
regional carriers to receive the 60 new Embraer jets, ordered
for the Eagle fleet in December. Deliveries from that order,
worth $2.5 billion at list prices, are set to begin in the first
quarter of 2015.
The Air Line Pilots Association union, which represents more
than 2,700 pilots at American Eagle, said pay and healthcare
concessions under the company's latest proposed labor deal were
too much for pilots, who had already made compromises when
American was in bankruptcy last year.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)