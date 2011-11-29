FACTBOX-Five facts about American Airlines

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 AMR Corp AMR.N, parent of American Airlines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday. The third-largest U.S. airline plans to cut costs and gain a better position in an industry plagued by high fuel costs and economic pressures. [ID:nN1E7AS1DT]
Here are five facts about American Airlines:
- AMR Corp is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
- AMR Corp had revenue of $22 billion in 2010.
- The airline has hubs in the following cities: Dallas/Fort Worth, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago.
- American Airlines and American Eagle employ nearly 88,500 people.
- American Airlines has a fleet of 619 aircraft; American Eagle has 281 aircraft. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.