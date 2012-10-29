版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 11:17 BJT

American Airlines suspends operations due to Hurricane Sandy

Oct 28 U.S. airlines American Airlines and American Eagle said on Sunday they will be suspending operations at a number of airports in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions due to severe weather from Hurricane Sandy.

The shutdown starts from late on Sunday and would last until about midday on Wednesday, the airlines said.

The companies said it was also possible additional delays might be seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and some scheduled flights might be canceled beyond Wednesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐