American Airlines suspends operations due to Hurricane Sandy

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Oct 28 U.S. airlines American Airlines and American Eagle said on Sunday they will be suspending operations at a number of airports in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions due to severe weather from Hurricane Sandy.
The shutdown starts from late on Sunday and would last until about midday on Wednesday, the airlines said.
The companies said it was also possible additional delays might be seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and some scheduled flights might be canceled beyond Wednesday.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.