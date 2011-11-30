Costs key for AMR; fleet, routes need work-experts

* AMR aims to cut costs in bankruptcy
* Experts see weakness in fleet and routes
By Kyle Peterson and John Crawley
Nov 30 Bankruptcy will help American Airlines
slash costs, but Chapter 11 is not a silver bullet for
operational problems that dropped American from its top
position among U.S. carriers to No. 3 in the last few years,
experts say.
The AMR Corp unit declared bankruptcy on Tuesday,
citing a cost structure that put it at a disadvantage against
rivals. The company has not set a target for cost savings, but
says "everything is on the table" and that it will be more
efficient post-bankruptcy.
"I don't think any of the cost cuts are going to solve the
problem," said Robert Mann, an airline consultant and former
AMR fleet planner. "There's an equally serious revenue problem,
but that's tougher to address."
American has long complained its labor costs, in
particular, are higher than those of competitors such as United
Airlines and Delta Air Lines Inc that
restructured in bankruptcy and later found merger partners.
United bought Continental Airlines and Delta bought Northwest
airlines.
But American also operates an aircraft fleet featuring out-
of-date and inefficient aircraft the carrier still leases. AMR
said in court documents it wants to shed unwanted leases for 24
aircraft.
"Those cost problems don't address the top-line revenue
problem, which is that American now has a tier-three network,"
Mann said. "They are now third choice (for business travelers)
behind United Continental and Delta-Northwest."
<----------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------->
ROUTES AND NETWORK
American will scrutinize its hubs, routes and alliances for
signs of weakness. AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton said on
Tuesday the airline may shed capacity "modestly," but gave no
hint of a major network overhaul.
Jamie Baker, an airline analyst at JP Morgan, said in a
research note that capacity cuts are "more likely than not."
"Airlines have consistently utilized Chapter 11 as a means
of culling unproductive, unprofitable flying. As the only
loss-producing airline of size, AMR should have little
difficulty in identifying where to cut," Baker said.
"We expect Chicago to emerge as one such candidate," Baker
added, noting Chicago's O'Hare airport is a hub for both
American and United Airlines.
"Notwithstanding initial management commentary, we expect
no less than a 10 percent (capacity) reduction."
Mann said American's hub in Los Angeles may also be ripe
for cutbacks on less profitable flying, but he said the carrier
needs to beef up flying on Pacific and Atlantic routes that are
valuable to business travelers.
An AMR spokesman declined to comment on whether any of its
hubs were targets for service reductions.
The airline has a hub-and-spoke service strategy targeting
"cornerstone" markets -- major cities that are home to big
businesses.
Former Continental Chief Executive Gordon Bethune told
Reuters American's hubs are solid in Chicago, Miami and
Dallas.
"They keep their network," Bethune said. "They have a great
network. That's not the problem. They have a cost structure
that does not work in this environment. Some is the cost of
people and some is fuel and the equipment they have."
LABOR AND FLEET
By several estimates, AMR's labor and fleet costs are
raging out of control. The airline struggled with labor costs,
despite concessions from unionized workers in 2003.
Those concessions enabled it to avoid Chapter 11 at the
time, but they came up short of cuts made by rivals who also
shed pension obligations in bankruptcy.
American has been mired for years in contract talks with
key work groups, including its pilots. Contract talks with
pilots hit a stalemate recently over wages, benefits and work
rules. Talks with unionized flight attendants have also
stalled.
One analyst, Basili Alukos with Morningstar said AMR can
save between $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in labor costs. If
AMR can dump its defined benefit pension plan it can shed
nearly $7 billion in debt, Alukos said.
AMR's fleet expenses also are uncompetitive because the
carrier owns or leases more than 200 outdated gas-guzzling
MD-80s, many of which are not even in active service. The
carrier has undertaken a major fleet modernization.
Speaking at an aerospace conference in New York on
Wednesday, John Leahy, sales chief of plane-maker Airbus , said he expects AMR to dump older, less-efficient
aircraft more quickly as it restructures.
"I think you'll see a faster renewal of their fleet," Leahy
said.
Jim Albaugh, the chief executive of Boeing Commercial
Airplanes, said at the same conference that he expects American
to restructure some aircraft leases.
Some experts believe, however, that AMR, which placed a
giant split order for 460 single-aisle jets worth up to $40
billion with Boeing and Airbus this year, could retreat from a
portion of the order with Boeing that is not yet firm.
WELL-TRAVELED PATH
United Airlines spent more than three years in bankruptcy
during which it restructured leases, retired older aircraft and
launched more international flying. It also terminated pension
plans, slashed union contracts and cut thousands of jobs.
United, which cut its costs by $7 billion, preserved hubs
in Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, and Denver, but it
struggled for four years to find a merger partner while the
other big bankrupt carriers between 2002-07 all strengthened
their business with deals.
US Airways, which restructured in bankruptcy twice before
merging with America West in 2005, also cut pensions and
emerged with a leaner workforce. That carrier cut more than $2
billion in costs.
Delta shed debt in bankruptcy and cut about $1 billion in
labor costs and added more than 60 international routes to
escape low-fare competition in the United States.