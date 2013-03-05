DOJ seeks additional details on American-US Airways deal

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
March 4 AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc have received a request for additional information about their $11 billion merger from the U.S. Department of Justice.
This is the U.S. Department of Justice's second request for information.
The companies said they expect to respond promptly to the DOJ's request and will cooperate with the regulator.
American Airlines and US Airways said they continue to expect the deal to be completed in the third quarter of 2013.
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.