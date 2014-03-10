版本:
U.S. urges no changes in US Airways, American Airlines deal

WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge on Monday to approve with no changes the settlement it reached in November with US Airways and American Airlines, a deal that closed in December but requires the judge's final approval.

In a filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., the Justice Department's antitrust enforcers said that consumer groups' objections to the merger of the two companies were without merit.

The merger led to the creation of American Airlines Group Inc.
