U.S. Senator Rockefeller urges 'careful' look at airline merger

WASHINGTON Feb 14 Senate Commerce Committee
Chairman Jay Rockefeller on Thursday said he was concerned that
a proposed merger between bankrupt American Airlines
and U.S. Airways Group could hurt consumers by reducing
competition and boosting fares.
"We will review the proposed merger of American Airlines and
US Airways very closely. Industry consolidation has created
stronger and more financially viable airlines, which are
necessary for our country's long-term economic growth,"
Rockefeller said in a statement.
"But it has also resulted in fewer choices for consumers,
higher air fares, and reduced air service to small and medium
sized communities. Any further airline merger must be carefully
evaluated to make sure it is in the best interest of the
traveling public by creating more competition, more options, and
lower fares," he said.