UPDATE 1-American Airlines pulls fares from Orbitz after deal falters

By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK Aug 26 The world's largest airline,
American Airlines Group Inc, pulled its airfare listings
from online travel sites operated by Orbitz Worldwide Inc
on Tuesday because the companies failed to agree on
terms for a new contract.
American said it also will pull US Airways flights starting
Sept. 1, cutting thousands of routes and fares from orbitz.com
and cheaptickets.com. The news initially sent Orbitz shares down
8.5 percent. In late afternoon trading in New York, the stock
was at $8.00, down 5.1 percent. American shares were down 0.7
percent at $39.13.
American and Orbitz have clashed before over terms, and the
latest dispute appeared unlikely to threaten rival online travel
companies such as Priceline Group Inc, Travelocity and
Expedia Inc, that continue to post American fares.
An American Airlines spokesman, Josh Freed, said the company
reached agreements with some of these sites without a problem.
"In general, our strategy is to make our fares widely
available," Freed said.
Orbitz declined to comment on the talks, but said its sites
still carry fares from hundreds of airlines "eager to capture
the revenue American is choosing to forego."
Both companies noted that Orbitz for Business, which serves
business travelers, was not affected by American's move.
American said it was not able to reach a deal with Orbitz
after negotiations that began before American and US Airways
completed their merger last December, creating the world's
largest airline.
Customers who bought tickets on orbitz.com or
cheaptickets.com will be able to use the tickets for travel. But
changes to the reservations must now be made through either the
American or US Airways reservations departments, American said.
Other online travel sites felt little impact. In late New
York trading, Expedia was down 0.4 percent at $87.44 and
Priceline was up 0.2 percent at $1,279.57.
