American Airlines, JetBlue to end interline traffic agreement

UPDATE 2-Fund firm Henderson's assets cushioned by market gains in Q1
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
March 10 American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp plan to end their interline traffic agreement and reciprocal frequent flyer program accrual agreement.
American Airlines said from Monday, each airline would no longer accept new interline sales for travel on the other carrier.
The carrier said customers would no longer earn miles or points when traveling on eligible routes operated by the other airline, effective April 1.
* Says Janus deal on track; shares up 0.6 pct (Adds details from statement, share reaction, analyst quote)
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic