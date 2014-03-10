版本:
American Airlines, JetBlue to end interline traffic agreement

March 10 American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp plan to end their interline traffic agreement and reciprocal frequent flyer program accrual agreement.

American Airlines said from Monday, each airline would no longer accept new interline sales for travel on the other carrier.

The carrier said customers would no longer earn miles or points when traveling on eligible routes operated by the other airline, effective April 1.
