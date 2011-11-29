AMR employees could lose $1 bln in pensions-US PBGC

WASHINGTON Nov 29 Employees of bankrupt American Airlines AMR.N could lose $1 billion in benefits if the airline were to terminate pension plans in bankruptcy, U.S. pension insurers said on Tuesday.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp said that American's four traditional pension plans covering 130,000 workers and retireescollectively report $8.3 billion in assets to cover roughly $18.5 billion in promised benefits.

The PBGC also said termination of those plans would weaken the financial condition of the agency, which reported a $26 billion deficit earlier this month.

(Reporting by John Crawley)