AMR employees could lose $1 bln in pensions-US PBGC

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Nov 29 Employees of bankrupt American Airlines AMR.N could lose $1 billion in benefits if the airline were to terminate pension plans in bankruptcy, U.S. pension insurers said on Tuesday.
The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp said that American's four traditional pension plans covering 130,000 workers and retireescollectively report $8.3 billion in assets to cover roughly $18.5 billion in promised benefits.
The PBGC also said termination of those plans would weaken the financial condition of the agency, which reported a $26 billion deficit earlier this month.
(Reporting by John Crawley)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.