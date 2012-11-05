American Airlines pilots union close to finalizing labor deal

Nov 4 A negotiating committee representing American Airlines pilots union said on Sunday it is close to finalizing contract language for a labor deal with airlines management.

It expects to present a final product to the union board later this week.

The board would then review the contract, and if approved, would send it to union members for a ratification vote.

Remaining points of the contract which have not yet been agreed upon include language around pay, furlough protection and outsourcing work to pilots who are not represented by the American Airlines union, the group said.

American and its pilots have been trying to negotiate a labor contract since 2006. The airline filed for bankruptcy last year to reduce costs and is evaluating a merger with US Airways Group which the pilots union is in favor of.