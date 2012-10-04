UPDATE 1-American Airlines, pilots resume labor talks amid turmoil

* Landing gear light causes another flight to divert
* Customers complain on Twitter: All Vegas flights delayed
By Karen Jacobs
Oct 3 American Airlines and its
pilots union resumed contract talks Wednesday, but other
problems continued to beset the bankrupt carrier.
A cockpit warning light caused an American flight to return
to an airport shortly after takeoff Tuesday, while a court said
a union organizing drive at the airline could go forward and
flight delays brought more customer complaints.
"I will never ride on American Airlines ever again," said
Tony Palm, who was stranded when a connecting flight on American
from Chicago to New York's LaGuardia airport was canceled last
month.
Palm, a recruiter for a small defense contractor who lives
in northern Virginia, said he had to wait three hours but
eventually was able to get to New York on a flight with United
Airlines.
Palm's frustration was shared by a growing number of
customers who have suffered as the airline's on-time performance
has dropped in recent weeks.
"American has delayed close to 2 million people in the last
couple of weeks, and they've canceled flights for 150,000
people," said Blake Fleetwood, president of CookTravel.net, an
online travel agency. "That has an effect."
The cockpit warning light incident, which showed a possible
problem with the landing gear, occurred on a flight from Dallas
to St. Louis. The flight made an emergency landing and the
passengers got on a different plane.
The incident was one of six in recent days at the airline.
In three cases, seats came loose during flights and in one
instance a flight from Boston to Miami diverted to New York. Two
cases involved medical emergencies, not equipment problems,
American said.
Mary Frances Fagan, a spokeswoman for American, said safety
is the airline's top priority. "We take the safest course of
action."
Fleetwood said some passengers have asked to be booked away
from American Airlines flights. It's unclear how widespread the
concern is, but postings on Twitter gave some idea of the
concerns.
"Every single American Airlines flight out of Las Vegas is
delayed!" said one tweet. "Dear American Airlines: Thanks for
changing my flight without telling me. I know you don't agree,
but some of us have schedules we try to keep," said another.
"American Airlines now charging passengers a $35 unbolted
seat fee," joked a third.
The tweet referred to three separate incidents in which
seats in American flights came unbolted from the floor,
prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation
Administration and inspection of eight other jets.
The loose seats on three American flights have added to
concerns about the airline. American said the problems were
related to the fixtures that attach the seats to tracks on the
floor.
On Thursday, American Airlines said it has completed
inspections of 48 Boeing 757 aircraft that were involved with
seats related issue.
"We have worked very closely with the FAA on a corrective
action plan and all necessary repairs have been made on the
aircraft that were inspected. All 48 aircraft are back in
service," American Airlines said in a statement.
The Federal Aviation Administration sent inspectors to New
York to physically inspect the American Airlines planes. The FAA
inspectors are also visiting the maintenance facilities where
work was done, said Lynn Lunsford, an FAA spokesperson.
Kate Hanni, executive director of FlyersRights.org, a
U.S.-based airline passenger rights group, said the loose seats
incident could have been the result of sabotage by upset union
workers.
The airline has suggested that pilots may be behind the rise
in reports of mechanical issues. The pilots union has denied
calling any work action at American Airlines.
It says pilots have been documenting "serious
maintenance-related issues" that must be reported under law.
AMID TURMOIL, TALKS RESUME
Wednesday's good news was that the airline had resumed talks
with the pilot's union to resolve a long-running labor dispute.
Tom Hoban, a spokesman for the pilots union, said the pilots
wanted an "industry standard" contract on par with those at
rivals Delta Air Lines and United Continental.
The union, which Wednesday concluded polling its members on
a strike authorization vote, chose to keep the results secret.
The 10,000 pilots were widely expected to approve the walkout.
American spokesman Bruce Hicks confirmed that negotiating
teams for American and the Allied Pilots Association resumed
meeting on Wednesday.
The pilots are the only major work group at American that
has not agreed on contract concessions since the airline filed
for bankruptcy in November last year, and pilots rejected the
company's last offer in August.
The carrier won permission from a U.S. bankruptcy court
judge to scrap its contracts with the pilots union last month.
"To demonstrate our commitment to reaching a consensual
agreement and to promote a constructive environment for
expedited negotiations, the company will defer implementing in
October certain items that would otherwise impact pilot pay,"
Hicks added in a statement. "It is time to reach an agreement,
and we wanted to foster the right environment to resume
negotiations."
Separately, the airline lost a court effort to block a union
from organizing during its bankruptcy. The decision Wednesday by
the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The court
reversed an earlier decision by District Judge Terry Means in
Fort Worth, Texas, that blocked the agents' union election from
going forward.
The Communications Workers of America, which is seeking to
represent the agents, welcomed the appellate court's ruling and
said in a statement the agents had been prevented from a voting
on whether to organize "for far too long."
Representatives for American Airlines had no immediate
comment. The CWA also represents reporters at Reuters News.