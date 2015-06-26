Ex-America West pilots win U.S. court ruling on seniority rights

| June 26
June 26 A federal appeals court on Friday
ordered a union negotiating seniority rights of former US
Airways and America West pilots to stop favoring the US Airways
pilots, in a divisive decade-old dispute overhanging the 2013
merger that created American Airlines Group Inc.
By a 2-1 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
instructed the US Airline Pilots Association to defend a 2007
arbitration panel ruling widely seen as favorable to America
West pilots, if it wanted a role in integrating pilots from the
former US Airways Group Inc and AMR Corp, American's parent.
Circuit Judge Jay Bybee said the USAPA violated its duty of
fair representation toward the America West pilots through its
"continuing discrimination" toward them.
The decision may have a bearing on hearings beginning Monday
on integrating the carriers' seniority lists under the Allied
Pilots Association, which represents American pilots.
Representatives for the USAPA and America West pilots will
participate.
Seniority is often considered when determining salaries,
benefits and job protections.
The USAPA and its lawyers did not respond to requests for
comment. Marty Harper, a lawyer for the America West pilots,
said they are "extremely pleased" with the decision. An American
spokesman said the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier had no
position in the dispute.
The dispute stemmed from a failure to reach consensus on the
seniority rights of 5,100 former US Airways pilots and 1,900
former America West pilots after those carriers merged in 2005.
In May 2007, an arbitration panel led by George Nicolau said
1,700 US Airways pilots on furlough when the merger occurred
belonged at the bottom in seniority.
Angered US Airways pilots soon left their union and formed
the USAPA, bringing the America West pilots with them.
But the America West pilots said the new union treats them
as inferiors, and misled them into voting for an agreement
related to the US Airways-American merger by calling the
seniority terms "neutral," even as it told former US Airways
pilots that the arbitration ruling was "dead."
In January 2014, U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver in
Phoenix refused to order the USAPA to honor the arbitration
ruling, despite calling its actions "sufficiently disturbing to
make this a very close call."
Bybee, however, said the USAPA was "constitutionally
committed" to repudiating the arbitration ruling, and
shortchanged the America West pilots.
"It may be perfectly legitimate, in the abstract, for a
union to take measures to avoid infighting while negotiating a
contract with an employer," but not if such a conflict results
from "the unilateral, discriminatory action of the union
itself," Bybee wrote.
The case is Addington et al v. US Airline Pilots Association
et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-00471.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)