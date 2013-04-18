American Airlines parent posts smaller quarterly loss

April 18 American Airlines parent AMR Corp , which plans to merge with US Airways Group Inc this year, reported a smaller first-quarter loss on Thursday, aided by cost-cutting from its Chapter 11 restructuring.

The carrier had a net loss of $341 million, or $1.02 a share, compared with a loss of $1.7 billion, or $4.95 a share, a year earlier. Excluding reorganization and special items, the carrier said it had a profit of $8 million.