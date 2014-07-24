American Airlines declares 1st dividend since 1980 as profit rises

July 24 American Airlines Group Inc said
on Thursday it will pay its first dividend since 1980 and buy
back stock as it reported higher second-quarter earnings.
American, the largest airline by traffic, formed from the
late-2013 merger of US Airways and AMR Corp, declared a dividend
of 10 cents a share for shareholders of record Aug. 4. American
also said it planned a $1 billion share repurchase program and
would make additional pension contributions.
The carrier reported net income rose to $864 million, or
$1.17 a diluted share, from $220 million, or 79 cents a share, a
year earlier, when the company was not merged.
On a combined basis, American said net profit excluding
charges was $1.5 billion, compared with $681 million for the
year-earlier period.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)