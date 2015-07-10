CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Airlines says for Q2 expects to pay between $1.88-$1.93 per gallon of mainline jet fuel

(Fixes typos in the headline)

July 10 July 10 American Airlines Inc: * American airlines - for second quarter 2015, expects to pay average of between $1.88 and $1.93 per gallon of mainline jet fuel * American airlines - 2015 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1 percent versus 2014 * American airlines - third quarter and fourth quarter casm increased from

previous guidance * American airlines - full year domestic capacity expected to be up about 1

percent to 2 percent year-over-year * American airlines - "cargo revenue has decreased from previous guidance due

to lower yields on international freight" * American airlines - in 2015, expects to take delivery of 75 mainline aircraft

- SEC filing * American airlines - sees full year international capacity is expected to be

up approximately 1 percent versus 2014 * American airlines -in 2015, the company expects to increase its regional

fleet size by 21 crj900 aircraft and 29 E175 aircraft - SEC filing * American airlines - in 2015, expects to retire 104 aircraft; company has

reclassified 13 aircraft from temporarily stored to permanently retired * American airlines - in 2015, expects to increase regional fleet size by 21

crj900 aircraft and 29 E175 aircraft * American airlines - in 2015, expects to remove and place in temporary storage

21 erj140 aircraft and retire 9 crj-200 and 1 dash 8-100 aircraft * American airlines - American Airlines to retire one extra Boeing co 757

* American airlines - American Airlines to retire one extra Boeing co 757 aircraft in 2015 than previously forecast