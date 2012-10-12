American Airlines adding locking devices to seats in 49 planes

Oct 12 American Airlines said on Friday that it
is adding secondary locking devices to the seats of 49 of its
Boeing 767 planes, as a precaution, because they have the same
seat configuration as its 757s that had seats come loose in
flight this month.
The airline said in a memo to employees that the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration had approved its plan for the
767s and said the work should be finished by about Oct. 21. It
said the work would not lead to flight cancellations.
American said it investigated its full fleet and found no
other planes with the same type of primary locking device.
Earlier this month, American Airlines temporarily grounded
eight planes to evaluate them after seats became loose on two
flights. An internal investigation found that
improperly installed clamps had caused seats to loosen in six of
its aircraft.
American, a unit of bankrupt AMR Corp, had flight delays and
cancellations last week as it worked to secure the seats on 48
of its Boeing 757 planes. That work has been completed.