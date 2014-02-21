Southwest gets two free Reagan slots but won't use them -report

WASHINGTON Feb 21 Southwest Airlines
said on Friday they will not use two of the 56 take-off and
landing slots at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport
which they received from American Airlines Group.
Southwest purchased 54 of the slots from American Airlines
in a sale ordered in November by the U.S. Justice Department. On
Friday, the company said it had received two additional slots
that could be used only on Sundays, but did not intend to use
them.
Bloomberg reported that Southwest had been given the
additional slots.
The slots at Reagan airport became available because of a
Justice Department settlement with US Airways and American
Airlines. Justice had sued to stop a merger between them, but
dropped the suit when they agreed to sell 104 air carrier slots
at Reagan National, just outside Washington, as well as other
assets.
New York-based JetBlue Airways Corp won 40 slots at
Reagan National while Virgin America won eight.
American Airlines Group was also required to divest 34 slots
at New York LaGuardia International Airport. Southwest won an
agreement to purchase 22 of those and Virgin America will buy
12.