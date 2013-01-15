American Airlines passenger service agents reject unionization

Jan 15 Passenger service agents at American
Airlines voted against unionizing after an election that
concluded on Tuesday, the National Mediation Board said.
Of the 5,954 workers who cast a vote, 3,052 voted for no
union, compared with 2,891 who voted in favor of the
Communications Workers of America, according to results from the
National Mediation Board, which conducted the election from Dec.
4 to Jan. 15. There were 7,792 people eligible to vote, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. agency said.
The worker group includes airport agents and reservations
representatives. They are the only employee group at American
not unionized.
American Airlines parent AMR Corp, which has
about 80,000 non-management workers, is weighing merging with
rival US Airways Group versus exiting Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection as a standalone company.
In a statement, the CWA union said it will keep working to
give agents a voice.
"The potential merger of American Airlines and US Airways
provides another opportunity for American agents to have a union
voice, since US Airways agents have union representation," the
union said.