BRIEF-AMR receives court approval to merge with US Airways Group Inc

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Santa Monica asset
* Hudson Pacific Properties- 50,687-square-foot office redevelopment and related development land sold for $35 million before credits, prorations and closing costs
March 27 AMR Corp : * Receives court approval to merge with US Airways Group Inc * Us bankruptcy court judge does not approve $20 million severance package for
outgoing AMR Corp CEO horton
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern newcastlemax vessels
* Synchrony Financial and Midas extend auto care consumer financing agreement