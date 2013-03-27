版本:
BRIEF-AMR receives court approval to merge with US Airways Group Inc

March 27 AMR Corp : * Receives court approval to merge with US Airways Group Inc * Us bankruptcy court judge does not approve $20 million severance package for

outgoing AMR Corp CEO horton

