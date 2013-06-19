American Airlines, US Airways seek EU approval for merger

BRUSSELS, June 19 US Airways Group and
American Airlines are seeking EU antitrust approval
for their planned $11 billion merger, which would create the
world's largest carrier.
The proposed tie-up, the fourth in the U.S. airline industry
since 2008, could strengthen recovery in the sector and give
carriers more power to raise prices.
The European Commission, which assesses such deals in the
27-country European Union for their competition impact on
consumers and rivals, said on its website on Wednesday that it
would decide on the issue by July 23.
The EU competition authority could either clear the merger
without requiring concessions or extend its scrutiny by 10
working days if the airlines were to offer remedies. It could
also open a detailed investigation that could take about three
months if it has concerns.
Two U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday called for a careful review of
the merger by U.S. authorities to protect travellers from higher
prices.