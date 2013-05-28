Lawmakers press US regulators on America-US Airways deal

WASHINGTON May 28 Over 100 members of Congress
have asked U.S. regulators to allow American Airlines
and US Airways Group to keep all their airport slots at
Reagan National Airport outside Washington D.C. if the
companies' planned merger is approved.
Representatives Mike Michaud, a Maine Democrat; John Duncan,
a Tennessee Republican; and 104 bipartisan colleagues argued to
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and Attorney General Eric
Holder that requiring divestiture of slots would mean fewer
flights to smaller cities like Bangor and Portland, Maine.
"Other airlines lack the necessary connectivity out of
Reagan National and would be more likely to transfer any
divested slots to larger cities and more lucrative routes," the
lawmakers wrote in the letter, which was dated May 28.
The companies have been lobbying the Transportation
Department and Justice Department's Antitrust Division, both of
which must approve the transaction, to allow the deal to advance
with no asset sales.
US Airways, which has long coveted American, announced on
Feb. 14 that it planned to buy the struggling carrier for $11
billion.
Antitrust experts have said the Justice Department could
request divestitures of some of US Airways' slots at Reagan
National and a small number of other airports. Outside these
hubs the carriers fly different routes for the most part.
Reagan National is used regularly by many members of
Congress to fly to and from their home districts.
Michaud lives in East Millinocket, Maine, about 65 miles
north of Bangor, which is served by direct US Airways flights
from Reagan National.
If approved, the American-US Airways deal would be the third
major U.S. airline merger since 2008.