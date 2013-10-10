US Airways, American should not get merger papers -U.S. special master

WASHINGTON Oct 10 US Airways and
American Airlines should not get most of the key
documents they requested from the government in a legal fight
with the Justice Department about merging, a special master
assisting the judge in the case said on Thursday.
The airlines had asked for materials that the government
assembled as part of its research prior to a decision to
challenge the merger on antitrust grounds. They also asked for
internal Justice Department documents about previous airline
deals. The Justice Department objected.
Special Master Richard Levie recommended that Judge Colleen
Kollar-Kotelly reject most of the requests.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in August to stop the
deal, saying it would lead to higher prices. Trial in the case
is set to begin on Nov. 25.
Some documents were "protected opinion work product" -
essentially analyses done in anticipation of litigation, Levie
said. Others were considered confidential because they include
deliberations before decisions were made.
Levie did recommend that the judge order the department to
turn over documents related to the approval of the 2008 merger
between US Airways and America West.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.