US Airways, American offer EU concessions over merger deal

BRUSSELS, July 17 US Airways Group and
AMR Corp's American Airlines have offered concessions
to European Union antitrust regulators to win approval for their
planned $11 billion merger to create the world's largest
airline.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that it would
decide by Aug. 6 whether to clear the deal. It did not provide
details of the airlines' proposal, in line with its usual
policy.
Airlines typically offer to cede airport slots or open up
their frequent-flyer programmes to rivals to ease regulatory
concerns that their mergers may harm competition.
U.S. regulators are also examining the proposed deal. US
Airways shareholders last week gave the green light to the deal,
which marks the fourth major tie-up in the U.S. airline industry
in the last five years.