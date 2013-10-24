Business groups ask U.S. to settle U.S. Airways, American suit

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Chambers of commerce from 26 U.S. states and cities have urged the U.S. Justice Department to settle its lawsuit opposing U.S. Airways' proposed merger with American Airlines.
In a letter released on Thursday, the chambers of commerce urged Attorney General Eric Holder to settle its lawsuit against the airlines, saying the combined carrier would be a more effective competitor against rivals like Delta, United and Southwest.
Most of the chambers that signed the letter were from areas served by at least one of the two airlines. "This combination will benefit the U.S. economy, the airline industry and local communities throughout the United States," they wrote.
The Justice Department filed a complaint against the companies in August to stop the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.