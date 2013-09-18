UPDATE 2-American Airlines, US Airways unions rally for merger

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Union members who work for
American Airlines and US Airways Group rallied on
Capitol Hill on Wednesday, urging the U.S. Justice Department to
drop its opposition to a planned merger between the two
airlines.
The rally by pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and
others also attracted a handful of the 300 lawmakers that the
union representatives are meeting this week in hopes of building
support for the deal.
Representatives of the Association of Professional Flight
Attendants, the Allied Pilots Association and US Airline Pilots
Association and the Transport Workers Union also met on
Wednesday with William Baer, the head of the Justice
Department's Antitrust Division, to express displeasure over the
lawsuit, a union source said.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Aug. 13 to stop
the planned merger between US Airways and American's parent, AMR
Corp. The government argues it would violate
antitrust laws because it would lead to higher airfares and
other fees.
A judge will hear the case without a jury in November and
decide whether the deal can go forward.
Representative Ed Pastor, a Democrat from Arizona, where US
Airways is headquartered, said he was surprised that the Justice
Department wanted to stop the deal after allowing other large
airline mergers in recent years.
Delta Air Lines Inc acquired Northwest Airlines in
2008, United merged with Continental in 2010 and
Southwest Airlines Co bought discount rival AirTran in
2011.
Without the planned deal between American and US
Airways, "competition will be stifled and the stability that we
want in the airline industry will be taken away," Pastor said.
Pilots attending the rally made similar points, with one
saying that the Justice Department allowed other airline mergers
"without a whimper."
"All of a sudden they're trying to stop this," said Jim
Sgueglia, 55, who said he has been flying for US Airways for 26
years.
Seth Bloom, an antitrust expert formerly with the department
and now in private practice, said the rally would likely have no
effect on its views.
The merger is a critical piece in American's future plans.
The company declared bankruptcy in 2011 and a judge approved its
plan to emerge from bankruptcy that was centered on the deal
with US Airways.
The airlines and the Justice Department could settle the
antitrust lawsuit, which would likely require the companies to
sell assets. Any such divestitures would require the bankruptcy
judge's approval.
AMR shareholders, who stand to receive a 3.5 percent stake
in the merged entity, would likely be wiped out under any plan
other than a merger, experts say. Most of AMR's key creditors,
including the unionized workers, support the tie-up.
The airlines themselves have defended the deal by arguing in
court filings that it would create $500 million in savings to
consumers annually by building a stronger competitor to Delta
and United.
In its complaint, the Justice Department focused on Ronald
Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, D.C., where
the two companies control a combined 69 percent of takeoff and
landing slots. It also listed more than 1,000 routes between two
cities where the two airlines dominate the market.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-12346.