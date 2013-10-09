Union allowed to file brief in American, US Airways merger case

WASHINGTON Oct 9 A key union that supports US
Airways' planned merger with American Airlines
can weigh in on the court fight to stop the deal, the
judge hearing a government challenge to the combination said on
Wednesday.
The Transport Workers Union, which represents ground workers
at American Airlines, had originally asked to be an intervenor
in the lawsuit, which would have allowed it to voice opinions to
protect its members' rights.
The Justice Department and the two airlines both objected,
partly on the grounds that the union might slow the case.
Companies contemplating mergers prefer to move quickly since
delays can hamper planning and are expensive.
The union relented and asked instead to file a brief in the
case. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly agreed in a two-page order.
Trial in the case is to begin on Nov. 25.
In January, the union reached an agreement with US Airways
and American that would grant immediate raises of 4.3 percent
once the two carriers merge.
The union represents more than 20,000 workers at American,
including flight simulator technicians, fleet service clerks,
dispatchers, ground school instructors and maintenance control
technicians.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in August to stop the
deal, saying it would lead to higher prices.
The complaint focuses on Reagan National Airport near
Washington, D.C., where the two carriers control a combined 69
percent of takeoff and landing slots. It also listed more than
1,000 different routes where, between them, the two airlines
dominate the market.
The airlines have defended the proposed merger, saying it
would create $500 million in savings to consumers annually by
creating a stronger competitor to Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.