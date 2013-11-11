Virgin enters fray to oppose US Airways-American deal

WASHINGTON Nov 11 The airline Virgin America
Inc asked for permission on Monday to file a brief with the
court hearing the Justice Department's bid to stop a merger of
US Airways and American Airlines, arguing for barriers to entry
to be lowered in the industry.
Virgin said in its filing that it was the most recent
airline to enter the U.S. market, and that the proposed deal
between U.S. Airways and American, one that
would create the world's largest carrier, would solidify already
considerable impediments to new entrants.