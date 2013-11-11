版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 12日 星期二 05:27 BJT

Virgin enters fray to oppose US Airways-American deal

WASHINGTON Nov 11 The airline Virgin America Inc asked for permission on Monday to file a brief with the court hearing the Justice Department's bid to stop a merger of US Airways and American Airlines, arguing for barriers to entry to be lowered in the industry.

Virgin said in its filing that it was the most recent airline to enter the U.S. market, and that the proposed deal between U.S. Airways and American, one that would create the world's largest carrier, would solidify already considerable impediments to new entrants.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐