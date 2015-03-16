版本:
2015年 3月 17日

REFILE-BRIEF-American Apparel's sale talks with Irving Place Capital have stalled - Bloomberg

(Refiles to add source link)

March 16 March 16 American Apparel Inc : * American Apparel Inc's sale talks with Irving place capital have stalled - Bloomberg * Further company coverage * Source: (bloom.bg/1CmTh7E)
