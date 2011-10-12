Burkle loses American Apparel refinance bid-NY Post

Oct 12 Billionaire Ron Burkle lost out to Lion Capital over a proposed refinancing of hipster brand American Apparel Inc APP.A, the New York Post reported, citing sources close to the talks.

The deal could still get done by the end of this month despite carrying a higher interest rate as the company's Chief Executive Dov Charney is aggressively lobbying for it, the newspaper said.

"Lion knows that Burkle isn't going to be a passive debt holder like BofA -- he's an aggressive investor who is ultimately looking for control," the NY Post quoted a source briefed on the talks as saying.

American Apparel has been dealing with a long-running sales slump.

The Los Angeles-based clothing chain is in talks to raise money from several parties, Bloomberg has reported. The company owes Lion Capital about $83.8 million in debt, Women's Wear Daily has reported. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)