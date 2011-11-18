UPDATE 1-American Apparel acting president resigns

Nov 18 American Apparel Inc said on Friday its acting president Tom Casey has resigned, a year after joining the troubled U.S. retailer.

Casey was appointed in October 2010, shortly after a deal to amend the company's credit agreement was reached with its chief creditor, Lion Capital.

At the time, the company said Casey, who was previously the finance chief at Blockbuster Inc, would have primary responsibility for developing the operating strategy of American Apparel.

In a separate filing Friday, the clothing and accessories retailer said Casey would continue to receive salary and insurance benefits for twelve months following his resignation.

Los Angeles-based American Apparel, known for its edgy advertising and brightly colored T-shirts, has been beset with problems ranging from a long-running sales slump to controversies associated with its chief executive.

The company, which had hinted at the possibility of a bankruptcy in April, has been trying to turn things around by making changes to its management and lowering operating expenses.

Shares of the company closed at 75 cents on Friday on the American Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Anthony Kurian)