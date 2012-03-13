UPDATE 1-American Apparel replaces credit facility

* Says no more going concern doubts
* Secures new credit line from Crystal Financial for $80 mln
* Credit line replaces BofA's $75 mln credit facility
March 13 American Apparel Inc has
secured a new credit line from George Soros-backed Crystal
Financial and the retailer said there was no longer any
substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going
concern.
The new $80 million, three-year credit facility will replace
and expand a $75 million credit line from Bank of America
.
"We wanted to replace our existing senior credit facility
with a long-term facility at commercially appropriate rates with
additional capacity," Chief Finance Officer John Luttrell said
in a statement.
American Apparel, known for its racy advertising and
brightly colored T-shirts, has struggled with problems ranging
from a long-running sales slump and financial instability to
controversies associated with its Chief Executive Dov Charney.
The company also said it amended and extended the maturity
of its second lien credit facility with Lion Capital, LLP and
affiliates by two years to December 31, 2015.
In December, the casual clothes retailer had said that it
was looking to pay off chief creditor Lion Capital and was
eyeing profits by 2013.
The Los Angeles-based company's shares, which have lost
about a third of their value in nearly a year, closed at $1.02
on Tuesday on the American Stock Exchange.