UPDATE 1-American Apparel loss narrows

BRIEF-BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* Q4 loss/shr $0.11 vs loss/shr $0.27 last yr
* Q4 revenue up 9 pct at $157.6 mln
* Sees 2012 sales at $552 mln-$559 mln
March 14 Clothing and accessories retailer American Apparel Inc reported a lower quarterly loss, helped by higher sales at its stores and forecast strong full-year sales.
The company, known for its racy advertising and bright "Made-In-America" clothes, said it expects full-year sales between $552 million and $559 million.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $11.2 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $19.3 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue increased 9 percent to $157.6 million, helped by a 7 percent rise in comparable sales.
On Tuesday, American Apparel said it has acquired a new credit line from George Soros-backed Crystal Financial and that there was no longer any substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Shares of the Los Angeles based-retailer were flat at $1.02 in early trading on Wednesday on the American Stock Exchange.
* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF DATE TO CONSUMMATE BUSINESS COMBINATION
* LogMeIn Chairman Michael Simon joins SessionM Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 As a teenager in the early 1970s retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Robert S. Harward played football and basketball, was popular with classmates and, like many American high school students, was known for partying.