American Apparel in talks to raise $160 mln-report

NEW YORK, Sept 1 American Apparel Inc APP.A
is in talks to raise as much as $160 million from several
parties, including a private-equity firm affiliated with Ron
Burkle, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing four people
familiar with the situation.
The Los Angeles-based clothing chain has been dealing with
a long-running sales slump and even warned it may have to file
for bankruptcy if it does not raise enough money to keep
running. It did not immediately respond to a request seeking
comment.
The restructuring plan may include a combination of
refinancing the company's debt held by Lion Capital LLP and
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and exercising stock warrants, the
people told Bloomberg.
A deal may be completed in the next 30 days and could be
for as little as $90 million, two of the people told Bloomberg.
A deal could also take six months, one person said told
Bloomberg.
The discussions have included the possibility that Chief
Executive Officer Dov Charney will step aside as chairman so he
can focus on day-to-day operations, two of the people told
Bloomberg. Charney, the company's largest shareholder, would
remain on the board.
