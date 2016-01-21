UPDATE 1-Monday ruling decides fate of Dov Charney deal for American Apparel

(Updates with end of hearing)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 21 A U.S. judge will
decide on Monday whether teen retailer American Apparel can exit
bankruptcy under the control of hedge funds or if he will allow
a takeover bid by investors working with its controversial
former chief executive, Dov Charney.
Los Angeles-based American Apparel Inc, known for its "Made
in the U.S.A." fashion and sexually charged advertising, wants
approval for a bankruptcy-ending deal that would cede control to
hedge fund bondholders, including Monarch Alternative Capital.
Charney has challenged that deal, and wants U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Brendan Shannon to reject the company plan and allow his
partners to pursue their $300 million takeover. That bid is
backed by two investment funds, Hagan Capital Group and Silver
Creek Capital Partners, but was recently rejected by the
company's board.
Shannon said after two days of testimony he would rule at 11
a.m. ET on Monday. The judge has to determine if the company
plan, which was approved by the company's creditors, was fair
and feasible.
The company blamed its October bankruptcy on a shift in
shopping habits, too much debt and inventory and lawsuits tied
to Charney's volatile tenure as CEO.
Charney testified for two hours in an attempt to show the
company was wrongly refusing to consider his offer.
Charney seemed to relish the story of founding the company
as a teenager and expanding it into a publicly traded
corporation that employed thousands. He still seemed incredulous
over his firing.
Charney, wearing a gray jacket and slacks and white
sneakers, testified that the board "blackmailed" him in mid-2014
by offering a multi-million dollar severance if he surrendered
his large minority stake and left. If not, he faced "character
assassination."
In December 2014, he was fired for allegedly misusing
company funds and failing to stop a subordinate from defaming
former employees. He has denied the allegations.
A lawyer for American Apparel said the company disagreed
with "just about every word" of Charney's testimony.
"I am fully cognizant that there are two sides to this
story," said Shannon, the judge.
Charney also detailed how the American Apparel board
repeatedly gave him and his backers the runaround rather than
considering their deal proposals.
"It is impossible now and it was impossible then," he said.
Gerard Uzzi, a lawyer who represents the hedge funds, said
it was obvious Charney's loss of control was "very traumatic."
He called Charney's bid effort "a transparent last-minute plea
to re-enter the company."
