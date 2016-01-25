Ex-CEO of American Apparel says won't appeal judge's ruling

WILMINGTON, Del Jan 25 Dov Charney, the ousted
chief executive and founder of American Apparel Inc, said on
Monday he does not have the financing to appeal a U.S. judge's
ruling that clears the way for the company to exit bankruptcy
under control of bondholders.
Charney had challenged that plan with his own proposed
takeover, but a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled against Charney in
favor of American Apparel's plan.
Charney said in a statement that it was a sad indictment of
the Chapter 11 process that American Apparel's board was allowed
to use the company's resources to "achieve their goal of
extinguishing the company's shareholders."
(Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)