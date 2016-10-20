REFILE-Brand licensors eye debt-stricken American Apparel -sources

(Changes 'would' to 'will' in paragraph 3)
By Jessica DiNapoli and Lauren Hirsch
Oct 19 Brand licensors Authentic Brands Group
LLC and Iconix Brand Group Inc are among several
companies that have expressed interest in acquiring American
Apparel LLC, the U.S. teen clothing retailer known for its
sexually charged advertising, people familiar with the matter
said.
Negotiations could lead to American Apparel filing for
bankruptcy for the second time in as many years. This is because
bankruptcy would allow the buyer of American Apparel to leave
behind liabilities of tens of millions of dollars, including
leases for more than 200 stores, the people said this week.
There is no certainty that the early-stage talks will result
in a sale, or that any deal will be contingent upon a bankruptcy
filing, the people cautioned. They asked not to be identified
because the matter is confidential.
A spokeswoman for American Apparel declined to comment.
Spokespeople for Iconix and Authentic Brands did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Authentic Brands was part of a consortium of mall operators
and liquidators that won a bankruptcy auction for U.S. teen
retailer Aeropostale Inc this summer. Iconix's brands
include juniors and girls line Candie's and cartoon strip
characters Peanuts.
"I'm saddened to hear the news," said former American
Apparel Chief Executive Dov Charney, who launched a failed bid
to buy back the company during its bankruptcy. "I think it could
be devastating for the Los Angeles community."
American Apparel would consider moving its factories outside
Los Angeles, whose labor costs are higher than many other parts
of the country, but it would not make a deal with a licensor to
have its products being made outside the United States, one of
the people said.
American Apparel's U.S. manufacturing base is central to its
"Made in the U.S.A." brand.
Charney said a deal with a licensor could result in store
and plant closures, leaving thousands unemployed. The company
had more than 4,600 employees when it filed for bankruptcy
filing in October 2015.
American Apparel hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc to
explore a sale this summer, Reuters reported in August.
American Apparel emerged from a four-month-long bankruptcy
in February that made creditors, including Monarch Alternative
Capital LP, the new owners of the privately held company.
