UPDATE 1-American Apparel extends CEO Charney's tenure

March 27 Clothing and accessories retailer
American Apparel Inc announced that its Chairman and
Chief Executive Dov Charney has entered into a new employment
agreement with the company for an initial term of three years.
The term starts on April 1 and will automatically extend for
successive one-year periods unless terminated by the company,
American Apparel said in a filing.
The company has struggled with problems ranging from a
long-running sales slump and financial instability to
controversies associated with Charney -- its chairman and CEO
since 2007 -- who has been in the news over a lawsuit that
claimed he kept a former employee as a "sex slave."
Earlier this month, however, the company secured a new
credit line from George Soros-backed Crystal Financial and said
there was no longer any substantial doubt about its ability to
continue as a going concern.
Under the new agreement, Charney will receive a minimum base
salary of $800,000 per year.
Charney will also be eligible to receive an annual incentive
compensation with a target payment equal to 150 percent of his
base salary.
The agreement also provides that Charney will be granted
7.5 million of the company's common stock upon the achievement
of specified EBITDA-related performance goals.