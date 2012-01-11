UPDATE 2-American Axle sees strong 2012 sales

* Sees 2012 sales of $2.8-$2.9 bln vs est $2.83 bln
* Targets non-GM customer sales of 50 pct by 2015
* Shares up 2 percent
Jan 11 American Axle and Manufacturing
Holdings Inc forecast 2012 sales largely above market
expectations, as the auto parts maker sees higher sales of
vehicles in the United States, and said it expects to diversify
its customer base significantly away from General Motors Co
.
The company, which makes axles and other driveline
components for trucks and larger vehicles, expects to increase
sales to non-GM customers to 50 percent by 2015 from estimated
30 percent in 2011.
From 2011 to 2014, American Axle's non-GM sales are expected
to grow twice as fast as total sales, the company said at the
Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit on
Wednesday.
"We are seeing over time, a little bit lower margin profile
to reflect a broader set of business with different customers in
more programs, with a lower average volume per program," the
company said at the conference.
American Axle said it expects 2012 sales of about $2.8
billion to $2.9 billion. Analysts on average had expected about
$2.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It expects 2012 capital expenditure of about 6 percent of
sales to support its $1.1 billion new business backlog from 2012
to 2014.
The company is assuming that the U.S. Seasonally Adjusted
Annual Rate (SAAR) vehicle sales will increase to about 13
million to 13.5 million in 2012, from about 12.8 million
vehicles last year.
Shares of the Detroit-based company were up 2 percent at
$11.56 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.