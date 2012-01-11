UPDATE 2-American Axle sees strong 2012 sales

* Sees 2012 sales of $2.8-$2.9 bln vs est $2.83 bln

* Targets non-GM customer sales of 50 pct by 2015

* Shares up 2 percent

Jan 11 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc forecast 2012 sales largely above market expectations, as the auto parts maker sees higher sales of vehicles in the United States, and said it expects to diversify its customer base significantly away from General Motors Co .

The company, which makes axles and other driveline components for trucks and larger vehicles, expects to increase sales to non-GM customers to 50 percent by 2015 from estimated 30 percent in 2011.

From 2011 to 2014, American Axle's non-GM sales are expected to grow twice as fast as total sales, the company said at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference in Detroit on Wednesday.

"We are seeing over time, a little bit lower margin profile to reflect a broader set of business with different customers in more programs, with a lower average volume per program," the company said at the conference.

American Axle said it expects 2012 sales of about $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion. Analysts on average had expected about $2.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It expects 2012 capital expenditure of about 6 percent of sales to support its $1.1 billion new business backlog from 2012 to 2014.

The company is assuming that the U.S. Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) vehicle sales will increase to about 13 million to 13.5 million in 2012, from about 12.8 million vehicles last year.

Shares of the Detroit-based company were up 2 percent at $11.56 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.