版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-American Axle down 9.4 percent in premarket

NEW YORK Oct 26 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc : * Shares down 9.4 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐