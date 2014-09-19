TPG-backed American Beacon Advisors explores sale -sources

| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 American Beacon Advisors Inc,
a manager of mutual funds owned by buyout firms Pharos Capital
Group LLC and TPG Capital LP, is exploring a sale that could
value it at more than $600 million, including debt, according to
people familiar with the matter.
An auction for American Beacon is currently underway and is
being managed by investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the people said this week. Private equity firms are among the
prospective buyers, the people added.
The people asked not to be identified because the sale
process is not public. Pharos declined to comment while
spokespeople for TPG, American Beacon and JPMorgan did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Founded in 1986, Fort Worth, Texas-based American Beacon
manages a series of mutual funds open to institutional
investors, retirement accounts and individual investors. It had
$60.1 billion in assets under management as of the end of June.
In 2008, AMR Corp, the former parent of American Airlines
Group Inc, sold American Beacon, which at the time
operated as its asset-management subsidiary, to Pharos and TPG
for $480 million. AMR kept a small stake in American Beacon as
part of that deal.
Private equity dealmaking in the U.S. asset management
sector has largely been elusive. One prominent deal last year
was Carlyle Group LP's acquisition of bond manager TCW
Group Inc from France's Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio)