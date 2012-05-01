UPDATE 1-ACAS 1st-qtr misses Street view

* Q1 oper income $0.14/share vs est $0.19
May 1 American Capital Ltd posted
higher first-quarter earnings but missed Wall Street estimates,
hurt by wider realized losses on investments, and said it
extended its stock repurchase and dividend program by a year.
"We believe that the performance of our portfolio will
continue to be positive as the U.S. economy continues to
recover," Chief Executive Malon Wilkus said in a statement.
The company, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire
investor John Paulson with a 10 percent holding, posted net
earnings of $580 million, or $1.71 per share in the quarter,
compared with $434 million, or $1.21 per share, a year ago.
ACAS's net operating income fell to $49 million, or 14 cents
a share, hurt by a 32 million tax provision.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 19 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total net realized loss was $107 million in the quarter,
compared with $3 million for the year ago.
Net asset value was at $15.71 per share as of March 31,
higher than the $11.97 per share recorded a year ago.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based company's board also extended
its stock repurchase and dividend program through Dec. 31, 2013.
The company's shares were up about 4 percent at $10.02 in
extended trading. They had closed at $9.68 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.
The shares dropped to a year low of $5.98 in October but
have since gained more than 60 percent of their value.