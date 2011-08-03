UPDATE 2-American Capital Mortgage slashes IPO size

* IPO prices at $20, as expected

* Sells 8 mln shares vs 17.5 mln shares expected

* Deal was "right-sized" to the market -underwriter

* To trade on Nasdaq under symbol "MTGE" (Adds details on planned investments, U.S. markets, Ellington Financial IPO)

By Clare Baldwin

NEW YORK, Aug 3 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (MTGE.O) raised less than half of what it had planned in its initial public offering after weak demand forced the company and its underwriters to slash the deal's size.

The company, which plans to make leveraged investments in mortgage and mortgage-related assets, sold 8 million shares for $20 each, raising $160 million. It had planned to sell 17.5 million shares for $20 each.

The deal was "right-sized" to market demand, one of the underwriters said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Alongside the IPO about $5 million worth of shares had been reserved for a directed share program and $40 million worth of shares were expected to be bought in a private placement.

Markets have been battered by economic worries in recent weeks. The S&P 500 index .SPX rose slightly on Wednesday but prior to that had been on a seven-day losing streak. [ID:nN1E7721OZ]

Organized as a real estate investment trust, Maryland-based American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp plans to take leveraged positions in agency and non-agency residential mortgages and mortgage-related products including commercial mortgage-backed securities, loans and derivatives.

As the role of government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shrinks, American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp said it expects to make money.

The company said it would use proceeds from the offering to buy assets and will be indirectly managed by private equity firm American Capital Ltd ACAS.O.

Bad mortgage assets were largely responsible for the financial crisis that erased trillions of dollars of wealth. They became toxic and difficult to trade, forcing banks and investment firms to absorb big losses.

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp and Ellington Financial LLC (EFC.N), which was founded by Michael Vranos and went public in October, are among a handful of companies now seeking to profit from the debacle's aftermath.

Ellington's shares closed on Wednesday at $20.43 or 9.2 percent below their IPO price.

Underwriters on the American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp IPO were led by Citi, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities. The shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "MTGE." (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Andre Grenon, Phil Berlowitz)