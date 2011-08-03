American Capital Mortgage IPO raises 54.3 pct less

NEW YORK, Aug. 3 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp raised less than half of what it was planning to raise in its initial public offering, underwriters said.

The company sold 8 million shares for $20 each, raising $160 million. It had planned to sell 17.5 million shares for $20 each.

The deal was "right-sized" to market demand, one of the underwriters said. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin; editing by Carol Bishopric)