公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-American Eagle says parent to place new jets with other carriers

March 28 American Airlines Group: * American Eagle Airlines says parent American Airlines Group will place new

Embraer jets with other regional carriers after Eagle pilots voted down labor

pact - staff message
