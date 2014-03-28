American Eagle pilots reject labor contract seeking concessions

March 28 Pilots at American Eagle Airlines, a
unit of American Airlines Group, on Friday voted down a
10-year labor contract that included concessions in exchange for
a pledge to assign new, larger regional jets to the carrier,
their union said.
The Air Line Pilots Association union, which represents
American Eagle's more than 2,700 pilots, said 92 percent of
eligible pilots cast ballots and that 70 percent voted against
ratification.
In a statement, the union said concessions that included pay
freezes and increased healthcare costs were too much for pilots
who had already made concessions when American was in bankruptcy
last year.
American Airlines became the world's largest carrier when it
merged with US Airways in December. It has raised the
possibility of placing the Embraer jets with another regional
carrier should American Eagle's pilots not approve the labor
pact.
American Eagle, which plans to change its name to Envoy, is
one of a number of carriers that operate regional flights for
American. It has more than 14,000 workers.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Sophie Hares)