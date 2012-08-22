American Eagle Outfitters takes hit from closing kid's unit

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
Aug 22 American Eagle Outfitters Inc posted a smaller quarterly profit as it took a hit from the closing of its underperforming children's business.
The company, expected to be a winner this back-to-school shopping season with teens, has been able to change clothing lines faster and keep up with its younger clientele's fast- changing tastes in fashion, something rivals such as Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co are still struggling to do.
For the second quarter that ended July 28, American Eagle earned $19.03 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $19.7 million, or 10 cents a share last year.
Its sales rose 11 percent to $739.7 million.
The company's shares closed at $20.83 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.