American to seek other carriers to fly new jets, regional unit says

* American Eagle pilot union leaders rejected concessionary
labor pact
* Union says it will help members find other jobs
Feb 13 American Airlines Group will
start looking for other carriers to operate new regional jets
from Embraer after labor leaders at its American
Eagle Airlines subsidiary's pilots' union rejected a
concessionary labor contract, the unit's president said in a
note to staff on Thursday.
Pedro Fabregas, president of American Eagle Airlines, also
said in the note that he has "no reason to believe American will
offer us new, large regional jet flying after these unsuccessful
negotiations."
Still, he said American Eagle had a strong ground handling
business and was not planning to shut down.
American declined to comment beyond American Eagle's
statement.
Leaders of the Air Line Pilots Association union at American
Eagle voted on Wednesday to reject a tentative labor agreement,
declining to send it to rank-and-file pilots for a ratification
vote. The agreement included concessions in exchange for
American placing the new, larger Embraer 175 jets it recently
ordered in service at American Eagle Airlines.
In a statement, union leaders said the sought-for
concessions were too much for pilots who had also agreed to
givebacks when the former AMR Corp was in bankruptcy in 2012.
AMR and US Airways merged in December to form American
Airlines Group, the world's largest carrier.
"Our pilots decided they were not willing to work for less
than the company is already paying our peers," William Sprague,
chairman of the ALPA's executive council at American Eagle, said
in a statement emailed to Reuters on Thursday. "We will now
begin the process of assisting our pilots in identifying
alternative career options within the industry."
The union said company representatives had made clear during
contract talks that should an agreement be rejected, American
would seek to put regional planes in operation with other
carriers.
American Eagle's Fabregas said in his note that American
"has informed us they have no choice but to begin looking for
another regional carrier or carriers to operate their E175s."
American Eagle, which plans to change its name to Envoy in
the spring, is one of a number of carriers that operate regional
flights for American. It started flying in 1984 and has more
than 12,000 employees.