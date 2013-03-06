版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters drops in premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK, March 6 American Eagle Outfitters Inc : * Drops 6.9 percent to $21 in premarket after Q4 results

