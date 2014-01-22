版本:
American Eagle CEO steps down

Jan 22 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc said its chief executive of two years, Robert Hanson, would leave the company, effective immediately.

American Eagle's shares fell 5 percent after the bell.

The company named Chairman Jay Schottenstein as interim CEO.
